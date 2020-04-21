Beltrami County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — An inmate of the Beltrami County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.
The officer who arrested the individual was determined to have had a "high risk exposure" to the inmate and is being quarantined.
The inmate is also being quarantined in compliance with guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The inmate was interviewed by MDH officials to determine who else may have come in contact within the community prior to the arrest.