Beltrami County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The inmate was interviewed by MDH officials to determine who else may have come in contact within the community prior to the arrest.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — An inmate of the Beltrami County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The officer who arrested the individual was determined to have had a "high risk exposure" to the inmate and is being quarantined.

The inmate is also being quarantined in compliance with guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.