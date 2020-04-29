Best Buy to offer in-store shopping consultations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Best Buy announced it will allow in-store shopping by appointment starting in May in addition to their already available curbside pickup.
The company said they are introducing this shopping model to facilitate the purchase of larger appliances or networking technology.
Customers will need to call ahead and set up an appointment. They will be notified when they will be allowed to enter the store.
Once inside the store, they will be met by an employee who will be wearing protective gear and have sanitizing products to facilitate demoing items.
The customer and the employee will need to follow social distancing guidelines and adhere to a pre-designated route through the store.
The checkout lanes will have sneeze guards, and credit card swipers will be sanitized after each use.
