Best practices for mask wearing

MINNEAPOLIS — Wearing a mask helps reduce the spread of COVID-19 but infectious disease experts say how you handle the mask is equally important.

Patty Olinger is the executive director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. She said if your mask isn’t stored, cleaned and removed properly it can create other problems.

“If you sneeze in the mask and don’t wash it bacteria could grow and lead to a fungal infection,” Olinger said. “Minimally, you want to wash it daily. Just like clothing close to your body.“

You can wash your cloth face covering with regular laundry.

“The right way to take it off is by the loops. If you have to untie, you untie bottom first and top one last,” she said. “This (outside) could be contaminated and if you sneeze into your mask you have stuff on the inside as well.”

She said the non-surgical disposable face mask will fall apart if washed.

Olinger said there are steps we can take to help protect ourselves.