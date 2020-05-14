Bethesda in Willmar to provide weekly COVID-19 testing for all staff, residents

The senior care provider has partnered with a private lab and is prepared to test nearly 1,000 individuals per week.

WILLMAR, Minnesota — Weekly COVID-19 testing for all staff, residents and tenants at Bethesda in Willmar will start tomorrow.

As far as they know, they're the only senior care provider in the state to do weekly and widespread testing. Bethesda has partnered with a private lab for the undertaking.

"In Minnesota, we have been asking for this type of testing for quite some time and at Bethesda we decided to create our own solution to the problem and not wait for the solution to come to us," said Michelle Haefner, Bethesda president and CEO.

The state has ramped up testing at long-term care facilities but they're only testing all residents and staff (whether or not they have symptoms) in facilities that have a positive case or where two or more people develop symptoms.

"The virus can get in our doors no matter how stringent our infection control policies are... because of the asymptomatic and presymptomatic component of this virus which makes it so difficult. So in our settings, we feel that broad testing... and regular testing including asymptomatic people is the only way to truly fight this virus in our setting," Haefner said.

Haefner said they are prepared to provide up to 1,000 tests per week.

Bethesda is one of the 10 largest skilled nursing facilities in Minnesota, with 248 skilled nursing beds. Bethesda also provides 182 senior housing apartments, with 50 in Olivia and 132 in Willmar.

Since the pandemic started, they've had four staff members test positive for COVID-19 and one resident test positive, who later died.

About 80% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have come from long-term care or assisted living facilities.

"We'll continue to do this for as long as we need to but we do hope that there's another better solution in the future with our state of Minnesota," Haefner said.

The Minnesota Department of Health has said, "Weekly universal testing, just in LTC settings, would require approximately 1 million tests/month while offering no improved ability to effectively respond to and contain outbreaks."

Haefner believes this weekly testing will give staff and residents some peace of mind.

"We have been receiving a lot of positive responses on this from both residents, families and staff. They feel safe coming to work knowing that they have the opportunity to be tested... that creates a trusting environment, safer environment and an environment where people will actually want to come to work instead of being afraid to come to work," Haefner said.

The testing will be done by Bethesda nurses. Results are expected back from the laboratory within 48 to 72 hours.

Bethesda will also cover any out-of-pocket costs that may come with weekly testing. "Our intent is billing insurance in accordance with congressional action relating COVID testing coverage by most insurance companies," Haefner explained.

Ongoing case confirmation results will be shared on Bethesda's website.

Staff will start getting tested Friday, May 15, followed by residents and tenants the week of May 18-22.