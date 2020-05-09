Big rally near Red Wing planned for Saturday, despite health concerns

A large gathering of bikers and boaters are expected in the Red Wing area this weekend as COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are on the rise.

RED WING, Minn. — Some of the best views of Red Wing come from the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River, but on Saturday the view back across from Red Wing will be unlike anything you’re likely to see in Minnesota.

"We're hoping to fill this whole river full of Trump supporters with their boats and their flags,” said Brad Smith, owner of the Harbor Bar, located in Hager City, Wisconsin. "And they want to fill the property with bikes to show their support."

Smith is hosting a Bikers for Trump Rally that would likely have been shut down across the border in Minnesota due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit crowd sizes. Though the Minnesota Department of Health and other state agencies can’t take action to keep it from happening, Kris Ehresmann, MDH director of infectious disease, issued a statement on Friday.

“With COVID-19 outbreaks continuing to be problematic throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Health strongly advises against participating in large-scale events such as this. However, understanding that traditions like the Flood Run will draw participants, we encourage everyone attending to maintain their six-foot buffer from others, wear masks and practice COVID safety precautions similar to those they would practice for motorcycle and boat safety. “

"I think that people make their own choices, as they should. If you've got underlying health issues you should probably shouldn't come to an event like this,” Smith said. "I don't really pay attention to their laws, I pay attention to mine."

Regardless, Red Wing police say they still need to be ready. They expect more than 1,000 bikes and 200 boats to attend the rally, which will lead to crowds and traffic in both states.

Police chief Roger Pohlmann says the department is working with several other local agencies to maintain traffic control and keep the peace.

He says the same message holds true for a counter protest, which is being planned at Red Wing’s Central Park at 3 p.m., Saturday, an hour before the biker rally.