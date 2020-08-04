Blaine police ask drive-by birthday wishes to stop

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday for an autistic boy's birthday, delaying police from responding to an emergency

BLAINE, Minn — Blaine Police are asking people to find other ways to celebrate birthdays during Minnesota's stay-at-home order, after receiving hundreds of complaints from one event Tuesday.

Chief Brian Podany said the crowd was larger than his department anticipated, and the traffic led to a delay in responding to an emergency call involving a juvenile with a knife.

The event began as a Facebook post by Amy Dement, who went on Facebook and asked people to drive by and help her autistic son Gavin celebrate his 11th birthday.

She only expected dozens to participate, but the message spread and hundreds of people showed up.

When they gathered in a grocery store parking lot, police say they observed very little social distancing.

"It was a great sentiment for Gavin, but it certainly spiraled out of control and we just want people to try to use better judgment," Chief Podany said.

Podany added that some cars passed him going over 100 miles per hour, with lots of "exhibition driving" and other unsafe actions.

Blaine Police are putting out the message, because after Tuesday's event, they are seeing many more requests like it popping up on Facebook, they said.

