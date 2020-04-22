Blaine Police taking requests for birthday messages

BLAINE, Minn. — Blaine Police have plenty to do in times of a pandemic: Respond to potential COVID-19 health emergencies, monitor social distancing in pubic places, all while attending to the duties they do every day.
Well, they're ready to handle one more thing.
The department posted on its social media platforms that they are now taking requests for birthday messages.
"This is a tough time to have a special celebration like a birthday. The Blaine Police Department wants to help make these celebrations a little more special for Blaine residents," read a post on Facebook.
The Blaine Police Community Outreach Unit has set up an online request form for residents to fill out online five days before a child's (or grown-up kid's) birthday. A Blaine officer or Community Outreach Specialist will record a short video message and send it out to the family.
"No guarantee on our singing voices though," the post cautions.
In early April Blaine Police had to send a message out to stop organizing large birthday celebrations after a drive-by parade for a young man that was organized on Facebook got too big, and hindered response to an emergency call.
