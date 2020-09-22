Brainerd schools shift to full-time distance learning due to 'growing cluster' of COVID-19 cases

Brainerd High School, Lincoln Education Center and Brainerd Learning Center will all be transitioning to full-time distance learning beginning Thursday, Sept. 24.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Students in grades 9-12 will be shifting to a distance learning model for the next two weeks after reports of a "growing cluster" of positive COVID-19 cases within the student body.

Classes on Wednesday, Sept. 23, have been canceled to allow teachers to prepare for the shift.

According to a press release, during the two-week reset, school officials say there will be no high school athletic practices or competitions. The announcement comes one day after the Minnesota State High School League voted to reinstate football and volleyball this fall.