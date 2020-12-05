Broadway shutdown extended through at least Labor Day

Broadway theaters will officially remain dark through the summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Broadway performances have been suspended for the Summer, through at least Labor Day, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that while a date to resume shows on the Great White Way hasn't been determined, all performances before September 6, 2020, has been canceled.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy – and spirit.”

Broadway performances were initially suspended on March 12, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, there were 31 shows running, including eight new productions in previews. There were also eight more shows in rehearsals preparing to open before the shutdown hit.

Tuesday's announcement came just hours after Disney announced it would be releasing a filmed version of Lin Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" on Disney+ on July 3.

Some industry insiders anticipate Broadway's reopening may not happen until early 2021, according to the Hollywood Reporter.