Buffalo man, who was transferred from Mercy Hospital to Texas medical facility, has died

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Scott Quiner, a Buffalo man who was transferred to a Texas medical facility after a dispute with Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., has died.

Allina Health, which owns Mercy Hospital, confirmed Quiner's death in a statement.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Scott Quiner and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones," the statement reads. "His passing marks yet another very sad moment as collectively we continue to face the devastating effects of the pandemic."

According to court documents, Scott's wife Anne Quiner said doctors at Mercy Hospital told her they planned to turn off her husband's ventilator on Jan. 13, an action she was against, according to the document.

An Anoka County judge ruled on Jan. 13 that Mercy Hospital was temporarily barred from turning off Scott Quiner's ventilator. Last week, he was transferred to a medical facility in Texas.

A GoFundMe started to help with the family's medical bills says Quiner tested positive for COVID-19 in October and was initially admitted to Waconia Hospital. The page says Quiner was put on a ventilator and transferred to the Mercy ICU on Nov. 6.

