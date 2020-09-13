Business owners hope sports fans return downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS —

It's unusually quiet on what would normally be one of the busiest days of the year, with people outside tailgating in the surrounding parking lots near the U.S Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis.



“In general, I would say Downtown just doesn't have any traffic anymore, ever since March,” says Cindy Harrison, who owns Sawatdee Thai Restaurant.



Harrison owns Sawatdee Thai Restaurant, right across from the US Bank Stadium. Her family has been in business for more than thirty years, but she says this years’ Vikings season opener is out of the norm.



"Even on the cold days the Vikings fans are out tailgating, and obviously not today," says Harrison.



The Vikings announced there will be no tailgating during the 2020 season – due to COVID-19. Harrison says it's another blow for businesses struggling to survive. "We hope people will come. We have some outdoor seating and a really large dining room so social distancing is really easy in our location,” says Harrison.



The Vikings will not have fans filling up stadium seats for at least the first few home games, as COVID-19 guidelines limit large crowd gatherings.



Harrison is hoping things return to normal soon with Viking's fans stopping by for a quick bite to eat. “Seeing what's out there before they go in, and also frequenting places afterwards as well," says Harrison.



Bringing back the once vibrant Downtown scene that keeps Downtown businesses thriving. “It’s been hard to transition but we have.” says Harrison. “We just really want to see people come back out and enjoy themselves."