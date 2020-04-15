BWCA to temporarily close until May 4

Campers who made reservations through May 4 will receive a full refund.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will be closing until May 4, according to NBC-affiliate in Duluth, KBJR.

Superior National Forest officials said they wanted to align with Governor Tim Walz's Stay at Home order, which also lasts until May 4.

Campers who made reservations through May 4 will receive a full refund.

"In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health safety of its employees, partners and members of the public, the Superior National Forest will temporarily change permit pick-up requirements beginning May 5, for all BWCAW quota permits," said Superior National Forest officials.

According to KBJR, campers will have two options:

Print their BWCAW Reservation Confirmation Email at home and use this as their permit.

Pick up the permit in person at a cooperating business that remains physically open and that is under an Agreement with the Forest Service.

For more information visit the Superior National Forest's website.

In addition, there's a hotline number at 218-626-4395.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.