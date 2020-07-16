Carver County pays back wages after denying employee leave to care for child

The county paid that employee $1,136 to make up for lost wages after her daycare closed due to the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that the county paid that employee $1,136 to make up for lost wages after her child's daycare closed due to the coronavirus. After being denied leave by the Carver County Child and Family department, the woman resigned her position to care for her child. Investigators determined the county's actions were in violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

Federal investigators also say Carver County wrongly concluded the employee should be required to choose an available emergency daycare when her regular childcare provider was unavailable. No such requirement exists under FFCRA.

In addition to paying back wages, Carver County reportedly offered the woman back her job, but she declined.

“Both public and private sector employers must take all the steps necessary to comply with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and provide employees paid leave to care for their children as required,” said Wage and Hour Assistant District Director Jenna Carte in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “With thousands of parents returning to work while some daycares remain closed, employers should review their obligations under this new law to avoid similar violations.”

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) encourages employers and employees to call them directly (866-4US-WAGE) for assistance to better understand the requirements under the FFCRA, and use its educational online tools to avoid violations. WHD offers updated information on its website and through extensive outreach efforts to ensure that workers and employers have the information they need about the benefits and protections of this new law.