CDC presents evidence to support a return to in-person learning at schools

MINNEAPOLIS — Vaccinations have been a huge obstacle to get kids back in the classroom, but as we wait for them to become more widespread, there's new evidence that proves we may not need to wait.

A newly released study from the CDC involving 17 schools in rural Wisconsin, where masks were required, found there were 191 COVID-19 infections. However, only seven resulted from in-school transmission.

The findings are just a small portion of newly-released data the CDC is using to back its claim that schools can and should reopen, as long as mask wearing and proper social distancing is maintained.

"I would back the CDC's recommendation because that is really based on data," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "The fact is that when you look at a community and look at the penetrance of the virus in the community and its spread at the community level, compared to the school in that community, it's less likely for a child to get infected in the school setting."

The evidence is igniting new efforts to get schools back open among parent and teacher groups like Let Them Learn Minnesota and Edina Parents 4 Progress.

"The research is overwhelming that school is safe, we know so much more now then we did even ten months ago," said Nicole Schnell, with Edina Parents 4 Progress.

At least 52 school districts across the country have returned to in-person learning, and just this week the governor of Iowa signed a bill requiring all public schools offer a full time in-person learning option starting February 15th.

"It's time to start thinking about all kids and everybody you know, public health isn't one dimensional, its about the whole public and that includes our children," said Schnell.