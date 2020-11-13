CDC rolls out new guidelines for the holidays amid pandemic

Both the CDC and state have rolled out new guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season.

MINNESOTA, USA — If you're planning to get together for Thanksgiving, remember new guidelines go into effect Friday in Minnesota, which limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

On top of that, the state says gatherings should only consist of people from no more than three households.

The CDC has also rolled out their new guidelines which recommend sticking to just your immediate family. They even advise sharing a virtual meal with others.

If you do choose to gather, the CDC recommends bringing your own disposable cups, utensils and condiments, and avoid having a lot of traffic around where food is being prepared.

If you're hosting, consider having one person serve the food, and make sure surfaces are cleaned often.

When it comes to traveling this holiday season, as of Thursday you should start to quarantine or limit contact as much as possible, two weeks prior to the holiday according to the CDC.