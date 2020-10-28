Children's Minnesota eliminates 150 positions, cancels 150 open jobs

The hospital cites COVID-19 as the reason behind the job cuts.

MINNEAPOLIS — Children's Minnesota announced they will be eliminating 150 current positions and canceling another 150 open positions.

The elimination of the 150 current positions equates to 3% of their total workforce, according to a statement from Children's Minnesota.

The hospital cites COVID-19 as the reason behind the job cuts.

Children's Minnesota released the following statement:

Like other health care organizations, COVID-19 presented tremendous challenges to Children’s Minnesota. Given the financial impact of decreased volumes, the need to increase operational efficiency and the need to support the organization’s redesign efforts in 2021 and beyond, Children’s Minnesota has made the difficult decision to permanently reduce staffing levels.