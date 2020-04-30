Children's Minnesota to furlough 181 nurses

Details about the furlough agreement have not yet been determined.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Children's Minnesota has a tentative agreement to furlough 181 nurses as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source with the hospital.

Details about the furlough agreement have not yet been determined.

The furloughs come as many hospitals continue to struggle financially due to a decrease in hospital visits not related to COVID-19.

In March, Gov. Tim Walz signed an order to temporarily postpone all elective surgeries and reduce in-person visits in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Thursday, Walz said he hopes to revise the ban on elective surgeries in the coming days, and that his office is looking for public input.