Wednesday vaccine appointments postponed at TCO Performance Center due to 'weather-related damage'

EAGAN, Minn. — A state official has confirmed with KARE 11 that the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan is postponing vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, due to "weather-related damage."

It is unclear the extent of the damage at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility, or exactly why the damage warranted postponing the appointments.

The official, who is with the State Emergency Operations Center, released the following preliminary statement:

"Due to weather-related damage requiring repairs at the vaccination site, vaccine appointments at TCO Performance Center tomorrow, Wednesday the 7th have been postponed at this time. The state is working around the clock to identify an alternate location and will contact impacted patients directly to provide an opportunity to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible."