Community raising money to help Department of Corrections officer during hard times

Mike Gawlik was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after his 7-year-old son was rushed to the ICU for a heart condition.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — Mike Gawlik, a Minnesota Department of Corrections officer, shares photos of his 7-year-old son Peter. “Peter was born December 11, 2012 with a heart condition,” says Gawlik. He says his son was born with aortic stenosis and shunts syndrome. “And so basically ... his aorta doesn’t pump enough blood,” he says.

Even through the pandemic, Peter has been in and out of the hospital, but this September Peter was rushed to the ICU. “He’s already had an angioplasty and a trans valve aortic replacement - it’s got a mesh and that’s leaking right now,” he says.

To make matters worse, Gawlik says he contracted COVID 19, landing him in the hospital for more than a week. “I just got really sick, I had fever, shortness of breath, chills,” he says. “And I had to stay away. If he catches a cold, it’s like three times worse.”

Adding insult to injury, the Gawlik family car broke down. “I was on my way back from work and the engine blew and some of the car caught fire,” he says.

Gawlik says his neighbor jumped in to help by sharing his car to assist the family with getting Peter to the hospital and to work. “I’ll drop them off for the doctor’s appointment, or they’ll drive out to Stillwater and drop me off,” he says. “But it’s a struggle.”

According to the GoFundMe set up by colleagues, Gawlik had to sell almost everything, including a wedding ring to save for a down payment for a new car.

Through it all, Gawlik says he’s thankful for his colleagues at the Department of Corrections and his neighbors for support right before the Thanksgiving holiday. “I do believe the DOC is a brotherhood and a sisterhood and they really do care about families,” he says.