Companies that are hiring in Minnesota amid coronavirus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The coronavirus has affected the lives of nearly everyone in Minnesota, with layoffs or the loss of jobs being the most impactful.

In an effort to help those who are seeking a new job, we have compiled a list of 11 companies that are hiring in Minnesota:

Amazon: Hiring for warehouse positions, shoppers and drivers. They are opening about 100,000 new roles, according to their website. Apply here.

Aldi: Hiring full-time, part-time and seasonal. Apply here.

CVS: Retail positions are open. Apply here.

Dollar Tree: They are hiring nationwide for full and part-time positions. Apply here.

FedEx Ground: FedEx Ground is hiring package handlers in several locations, including Minnesota. Search openings here.

Hy-Vee: They are looking to hire temporary hourly employees to help restock stores, serve customers. Apply here.

Instacart: They are hiring 300,000 full-service shoppers nationwide. Apply here.

Papa John's: Hiring about 20,000 new workers. Apply here or text JOBS to 47272.

Securitas: A security firm looking to hire across the metropolitan area for both temporary and permanent positions. Apply here.

The United States Postal Service: Looking to fill at least 1,000 positions across the state. Apply here.

Walgreens: Hiring temporary customer service associates nationwide. Apply here.

Walmart: Hiring more than 2,600 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Apply here.

