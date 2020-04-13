Coronavirus changes dating life in the Twin Cities

While there are some challenges when it comes to dating, people are still able to virtually connect.

Day-to-day life has changed here in the Twin Cities.

Folks who are trying to date are feeling the impacts as well.

"Dating has been quite interesting for some time now and coronavirus has just made it more interesting," said Leanna Dworak in Oakdale.

She is looking for that special someone and is still searching through this pandemic.

There are of course some challenges.

"Not being able to meet up right away. I think one of the more challenging things are when are we going to be able to meet," said Dworak.

"It's basically like having a long distance relationship right off the bat," said April Davis, owner of Luma Luxury Matchmaking.

She says people have found ways to continue dating during these times and she's encouraging them to keep going.

Just do it virtually until you can finally meet in person whenever that may be.

"Take them around with you if you're doing FaceTime," said Davis. "One thing we tell people to do is FaceTime and wine. Have your dinner together. pretend your together. You can really connect with people still besides just being in person and it's just a matter of being engaging and creative."

"20 years ago 10 years ago we didn't have that capability," said Dworak.

She says she finally got around to doing her first FaceTime date.

"The date went really well and we talked for like two hours on FaceTime," said Dworak. "It was actually like really nice. Being able to actually connect with someone before even meeting them."