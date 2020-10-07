Live updates: Minnesota sees high COVID-19 case count off second-highest testing day

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Minnesota

609 positive tests mark highest one-day tally since June 5

Over 19,000 tests completed in last 24-hour period - second-highest yet

Gov. Walz to make decision on mask mandate in 'very near future'

Friday, July 10

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Minnesota, with 609 reported on Friday, the highest in over a month.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported the 609 positive tests out of a volume of 19,204 tests - the second-highest testing day yet.

Friday's case count is the highest it's been since June 5 with 712 cases. The highest number on any day during the pandemic so far was 847 cases reported on May 23.

Health officials have been watching the case numbers to see the effect of the long holiday weekend over July 4.

MDH also reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Minnesota to 1,495. Of those, 1,166 happened in assisted living or long-term care.

Two hundred twenty-seven people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota, with 124 of them in the ICU. MDH has pointed to the downward or steady trend in hospitalizations as a good sign.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said he is considering some kind of statewide mask mandate.

"Minnesota's on a good path," he said at that time, but acknowledged that increasing numbers in Iowa, Wisconsin and across the south "start to make us pause."

Minnesota's case positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, has been rising. MDH Commissioner said on Wednesday that "it's not altogether surprising given what we've seen in other states." She said MDH is watching to see how the numbers change in the next two to three weeks.

Thursday July 9

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the highest number so far this month.

MDH also reported five more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death count to 1,490.

As of today 251 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 116 of them in the ICU.

The number of cases among people ages 20-29 continues to increase, with 8,990 reported as of Wednesday. People in their 20s make up the age group with the most cases, followed by those in their 30s with 7,702. Minnesotans ages 80-89 have seen the most deaths of any age group, with 511 COVID-related deaths out of only 1,628 cases.

Wednesday, July 10

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz answered questions about a potential mask mandate on Wednesday at a news conference, saying that he thinks there will be a decision soon.

"Wearing a mask, especially indoors, reduces the spread of COVID," Walz said. He said a recent study shows that 95% mask compliance could save 1,700 lives in Minnesota by November.

"We are looking at this question closely," he said. "We are trying to figure out how to best make it work."

Walz said he thinks in the "very near future" his administration will make some determinations, and they are considering plans that would impose mandates in certain areas instead of a blanket rule across the state.

Walz applauded decisions by Minnesota courts and some communities to implement mask mandates.

"Minnesota's on a good path," he said. "I say that optimistically but not naively, and cautiously ... we have to continue to make good decisions to stay on that path."

He said that increasing numbers in Iowa, Wisconsin and across the south "start to make us pause."