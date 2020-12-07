Live blog: MDH reports 715 new COVID-19 cases

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sunday, July 12

MDH reports 715 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

11:30 a.m.

Of the 755,052 tests conducted thus far, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) now reports a total of 42,281 cases in the state, up 715 from Saturday.

MDH reported 3 additional deaths since Saturday, placing the total death toll at 1,502 since the pandemic began.

251 Minnesotans are currently in the hospital due to complications from the virus, with 123 of them serious enough to require intensive care.

Hennepin County has reported 13,568 cases and 791 deaths. This is followed by Ramsey County (5,256 cases and 233 deaths), Dakota County (2,713 cases and 96 deaths) and Stearns County (2,523 cases and 19 deaths).

Confirmed cases have skewed toward younger demographics, with those 20-49 collectively making up nearly 57% of all reported cases.

Deaths have skewed the other direction, toward older Minnesotans. Collectively, those 60 years of age and older have accounted for roughly 93% of total deaths.

The demographic make up of COVID-19 cases and deaths is further broken down, here.

More granular information regarding the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health's Website.

Saturday, July 11

2 p.m.

Of the nearly 682,183 tests conducted thus far, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that its COVID-19 case count has risen by 926 to a total of 35,679 - the state's highest daily change in positive cases on record.

Roughly 821 (2.3%) of those afflicted with the virus have died, with an increase of seven deaths since Friday.

3,797 individuals (10.6%) have required some form of hospitalization.

Younger Wisconsinites represent the largest share of COVID-19 cases, with 20-49 year olds collectively making up nearly 58% of all cases (with 20-29 year olds making up the overall largest share of cases at 25%).

Meanwhile, deaths skew toward the other end of the age spectrum, with those 60 years of age and older accounting for a combined 88% of total deaths (with 70-79 year olds accounting for the largest share at 26%).

Cases are largely centered around the state's larger population centers with Milwaukee County at 13,661 cases. This is followed by Brown County at 3,197 cases, and Dane County at 2,884 cases.

More granular information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 806 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 41,571.

MDH says another four Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,499.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 241 patients for the coronavirus, with 121 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 9,474 cases and two deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow with 7,903 cases and 11 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 512, out of 1,639 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 13,328, with 790 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,169 cases and 232 deaths. Dakota County reports 2,655 cases and 96 deaths.

