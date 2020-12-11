Live updates: Record-breaking 7,228 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, total case count crosses 200,000 mark

Here are the latest case numbers and trends in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A record of 7,228 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours

Total case count in the state crosses 200,000 mark

Thursday, Nov. 12

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported a single-day record high of 7,228 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The total case count in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic has now crossed the 200,000 mark with 201,795 cases.

There were 39 newly reported deaths Thursday, which brings the death count in the state to 2,793. Out of the 39 deaths, 23 were in long-term or assisted care facilities.

Of the cumulative case count, 159,467 Minnesotans no longer require isolation, according to MDH.

The 201,795 cases come from an approximate total of 3,253,880 tests completed by MDH and external laboratories.

A total of 12,443 have been hospitalized and 3,086 of the cases have been in the ICU at one point. There are currently 1,017 hospital beds in use for COVID and 282 ICU beds.

Young adults ages 20-24 have the largest share of infections with 23,824 cases and one death.

However, seniors ages 85-90 have the largest share of deaths with 511 deaths and 2,606 cases.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity with 46,555 cases and 1,033 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 19,535 cases and 423 deaths. Dakota County reports 14,114 cases and 156 deaths.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported a single-day record high of 56 deaths due to COVID-19 complications Wednesday.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count of Minnesotans to 2,754.

MDH also reported 4,900 new cases Wednesday. This brings the cumulative case count to 194,570.

Cumulative hospitalizations in the state are at 12,151 with 3,032 of them requiring ICU usage.

Young adults are the group with the largest amount of infections in the state. Patients ages 20-24 account for 22,968 of the cases and one death.

Patients ages 85-89 have the most deaths with 508 deaths out of 2,534 cases.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity with 45,372 cases and 1,030 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 18,969 cases and 419 deaths. Dakota County reports 13,634 cases and 152 deaths.