Coronavirus live updates: 71% of Americans cautious about returning to pre-quarantine ways

Most people say they will take a "wait and see" approach after governments decide to drop social distancing guidelines.

Key updates for Wednesday, April 15, 2020:

The U.S. has passed 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 3 million tests have been conducted.

Poll: Nearly 3/4 of Americans say they will adopt a "wait and see" approach to returning to old habits after social restrictions are lifted.

2 House Democrats are proposing $2,000 per month stimulus for Americans.

Reports: Trump's name will be added to stimulus checks at his suggestion.

California has issued an outline for possibly reopening the state, but it will continue to include measures of social distancing.

The United States has more than 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

As of midnight ET Wednesday morning, the U.S. had 609,240 confirmed cases with 26,033 deaths and 48,625 recoveries. Nearly 3.1 million tests have been conducted in the U.S.

Worldwide, there are nearly 2 million confirmed cases with more than 126,000 deaths and 486,000 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Poll: 71% will 'wait to see' after restrictions are lifted

A new Gallup poll finds 71% of Americans plan to wait to see what happens after social contact restrictions are lifted before deciding whether to return to their old habits. Another 10 percent said they will continue to limit contact with others and daily activities indefinitely.

People in cities and suburbs were more likely than people in rural areas to adopt the "wait to see" attitude. Democrats and independents were also more likely than Republicans to go with that level of caution.

Regardless, a majority of every major demographic group said they would not immediately jump back into their old ways.

2 House Democrats propose $2,000 per month stimulus

House Democrats Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have introduced legislation to give millions of Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic. The congressmen say the one-time, $1,200 stimulus going out to many Americans isn't good enough given skyrocketing unemployment.

Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month.

The payments would be guaranteed for six months and continue until the employment-to-population ratio for people age 16 and older is above 60%, the congressmen said.

Reports: Trump's name to appear on stimulus checks

In what is being called an unprecedented move, the stimulus checks many Americans will receive due to the economic effects of the new coronavirus pandemic will include President Donald Trump's name. That's according to reports by the Washington Post, New York Times and Bloomberg News.

The Post reports it will be the first time a president's name appears on an IRS payment. It will appear in the memo section of the check. The addition was made after Trump suggested it to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Post and Times reported.

Various officials, including a Treasury Department spokeswoman cited by Bloomberg, are denying a report by the Post that the addition of Trump's name could delay the checks by several days. The Post was citing unnamed senior IRS officials in that inference.

This affects only the physical checks that will be sent to tens of millions of people, not the direct deposits.

California governor provides complex outline for reopening

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday outlined a complex set of circumstances for the state to lift coronavirus restrictions and then described a possible startling new normal: temperature checks for restaurant customers, staggered start times for public schools to keep students separated and no crowds at sporting events, fairs or concerts.

It was a reality check for the state's 40 million residents after days of encouraging reports about the slow growth in new cases that had many hopeful for a reset of public life following a depressing early spring spent mainly indoors.

But Newsom said he won't consider loosening the state's stay-at-home orders until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline” for at least two weeks. Even then, the governor listed six conditions that must be met, including expanded testing, more protective equipment for health care workers, better treatment and an improved ability to track and isolate those who have been infected — all things the state has struggled to accomplish thus far.

Alaska to lift ban on elective medical procedures

Alaska plans to lift restrictions on elective medical procedures in what Gov. Mike Dunleavy described Tuesday as an initial step toward reopening segments of the economy affected by concerns with the coronavirus.

State officials last week updated a mandate requiring non-urgent or elective procedures be canceled or postponed for three months. The update included surgical abortion under a section of surgeries that “could be delayed for a few weeks,” but made an exception if the woman's life or physical health was endangered.

Some saw the inclusion of abortion in the list as political. The mandate stated the overall goal was to preserve protective equipment for health care workers and patient care supplies; ensure staff and patient safety and expand available hospital capacity.