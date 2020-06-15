Live updates: 230 new cases, six more COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota.

Monday, June 15



MDH reports fewer than 300 new daily cases for the first time since late April

Hennepin County crosses 10,000 mark in total coronavirus cases

American Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

11 a.m.

Minnesota's overall downward trend for new coronavirus cases continued Monday, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting 230 new cases. It marks the first time since late April that the daily report fell below the 300 mark.

MDH has stated the numbers are moving in a "wave pattern" in recent weeks, with a few days of decreasing cases followed by a day or two of an "uptick," and then another decline. New case numbers also tend to be lower following a weekend, when fewer tests are conducted. There were 5,031 tests on Sunday, a sharp decline from more than 10,000 daily tests over the previous four days.

MDH said there were six additional deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,304 deaths since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 1,034 involved people residing in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Overall, MDH reported 30,693 positive cases in the state since March, with 26,609 of those patients no longer requiring isolation.

Hennepin County crossed the 10,000 mark in total cases over the weekend, with 10,281 cases as of Monday, and 720 deaths. Ramsey County reported 3,992 total cases since the pandemic began.

10:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross announced it is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The organization emphasized the new testing is not intended as a diagnostic test for coronavirus, since a positive antibody test does not confirm current infection or immunity.

The American Red Cross said the need for blood donations also remains urgent, as hospitals resume procedures and treatments requiring blood products.

Sunday, June 14

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports Sunday 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the state and an increase of 311 confirmed cases.

That brings the cumulative total cases to 30,471 since the pandemic began.

The total death toll in the state is at 1,298 with 1,030 deaths among those cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reports that 26,090 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation. Health officials say 3,610 patients require hospitalization with 369 people hospitalized on Sunday and 186 patients are in the ICU.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 30-39 account for the most cases, with 6,178 cases and nine deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 446, out of 1,440 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says 6,887 cases involve exposure in a congregate living setting, 9,183 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 6,816 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person and 1,075 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers account for 1,976 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 10,191, with 716 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 3,936 cases and 190 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,107 cases and 19 deaths.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.