Live updates: MDH reports 32 COVID deaths, daily hospitalizations remain well above 600

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19 and the delta variant, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Oct. 7

The deadly reach of the COVID virus continues to be felt across Minnesota, with health officials reporting an additional 32 fatalities Thursday.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show 18 of those deaths were recorded in the most recent reporting period, while 13 date back to September and one all the way back to March of 2021. Two deaths involved people in their early 30s, one each from Anoka and Steele Counties. A person in their early 40s from Ramsey County also passed away from the virus.

Total deaths in the state have now reached 8,275 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH says an additional 2,674 people tested positive for COVID, pushing total cases to 732,001. The new infections are based on results from 41,931 tests (32,654 PCR, 9,277 antigen) processed in private and state labs, a relatively robust volume.

COVID hospitalizations remain high across the state, with the number of people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis was up to 881 as of Wednesday. Of those patients 234 were listed in ICU. Across the Twin Cities hospital system available non-ICU beds have dipped below 1%, with just 34 vacancies metro-wide. ICU bed supply is slightly better with 2.2% of available beds open (14 vacant).

The state vaccine dashboard says 6,533,896 total doses of vaccine have been administered to Minnesotans, with 58.8% of them Pfizer, 36.8% Moderna and 4.4% Johnson & Johnson. Of those age 16 and up, 3,414,238 have received at least one shot (73.7%) with 3,244,538 of those (70.2%) having completed their COVID series to be considered fully vaccinated.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

11 a.m.

Both COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to trend higher in data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), but there are also extraneous factors in the latest numbers.

MDH took reports on 3,886 new cases in the last day, but the department says some of them were actually recorded over the weekend but did not appear in Tuesday's numbers due to a technical glitch. The new infections bring Minnesota's total cases to 729,334 since the pandemic began.

The new cases are based on results from 38,560 tests (26,380 PCR, 12,180 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a relatively high volume mid-week, and is likely due to increased testing of students to avoid school outbreaks. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is recorded as a probable case.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Walz announced that the state is expanding its COVID-19 community testing capacity by adding testing days in Mankato, St. Cloud, Moorhead and Winona.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 864 being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 224 are showing symptoms serious enough to require ICU treatment. Bed availability remains a concern in the Twin Cities metro, with just eight ICU beds (1.3%) open in the system, and a total of 42 non-ICU beds available (1.2% of total supply).

Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 38,573.

MDH reported 40 deaths in Wednesday's data, but that number needs to be broken down a bit. Of those fatalities, 15 are from the current reporting period, 23 are from deaths in September that are now being recorded, with one death each from July of 2021 and December of 2020. Six of the deaths occurred in Hennepin County, while Anoka, Dakota and Olmstead Counties reported three apiece.