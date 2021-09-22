Live updates: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations remain near 800 mark, 1,642 new cases

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn — Tuesday, Sept. 21

COVID hospitalizations remain near 800 threshold

State expands hours, daily doses at MOA community vaccination clinic

MN poll shows support for masks in schools, mixed views on vaccine mandates

Applications being accepted for Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grant program (small businesses)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

COVID-related hospitalizations remain high across the state of Minnesota, according to the most recent data released by health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 794 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday, with 214 of those patients showing symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. Hospital beds are especially scarce across the Twin Cities metro system, with just 7 ICU beds (1.1% of total) and 29 non-ICU beds (0.8% total) open for patients.

MDH says 1,642 new infections were recorded over the past day, bringing the state total to 692,029 since the onset of the COVID pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 33,541 tests (24,957 PCR, 8,584 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a health testing volume for early week reporting.

Fourteen additional people have died from COVID, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities from the virus to 8,025. Four of those deaths involved people in their 60s, while the rest are all between the ages of 70 and 99. Three of the fatalities were reported in Rice County, while Anoka, Freeborn and Washington Counties each recorded two deaths.

The state vaccine dashboard says as of Monday 73% percent of eligible Minnesotans ages 16 and older have received at least one dose (3,381,502 people), while 3,205,863 of those (69.4% of those eligible) have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated.

In total, 6,363,781 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to Minnesotans, with 58% of those being Pfizer, 37.5% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

11 a.m.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reflects 6,352 new cases of COVID-19 documented over the past three days.

Numbers reported on Tuesdays appear high as they reflect data collected between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. Still, new COVID infections averaged more than 2,100 per day, bringing total cases in Minnesota to 690,390 since the pandemic began.

On a side note, MDH also tells KARE 11 that 228 COVID cases have been linked to the MN State Fair at this time.

As of Monday, 791 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals across Minnesota, 222 of them in intensive care units. Health officials have consistently warned that the delta variant spreads faster, and can result in more severe symptoms that lead to increased hospitalizations.

In total, 36,973 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota with symptoms of the virus.

MDH says 18 more people have died from the virus, pushing total fatalities past the 8,000 mark (8,011). One of the recent deaths involved someone between the ages of 40 and 44 from Otter Tail County, and two people from Ramsey County who were in their 50s. Of the total deaths, 4,607 (57%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

The state vaccine dashboard shows that the number of eligible Minnesotans ages 16 and over that are considered completely vaccinated is nearing the 70% threshold (69.4%. That's 3,202,712 people. MDH says 3,379,128 of those eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine (72.9%).

In all, 6,357,428 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

8 a.m.

Both hours of operations and available daily doses will increase at the Mall of America (MOA) COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic, in an attempt to make immunizations easier to get for young people ages 12-17, families and workers with tight schedules.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that beginning Wednesday, September 22, the MOA site will have the capacity to administer 500 doses per day (up from 150), and will be operating Wednesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Whether at school, at work or at home, Minnesotans roll up their sleeves every day to make a difference," said Walz in a released statement. "If you aren’t vaccinated yet, now is the time to make a difference in the battle against COVID-19."

“Our students, families, and workforce are the strength of Minnesota,” added Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “To keep Minnesota safe and healthy, we must protect our kids, families, and workers from COVID-19. The surest way to do that is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. That’s why we are expanding hours at this site. Get in and get vaccinated, Minnesota!”

State health officials say with the presence of the highly-transmissible delta variant, getting vaccinated and increased testing are key in keeping students and educators in the classroom. They emphasize that vaccinations are free across Minnesota, including at all of the state’s community testing sites.