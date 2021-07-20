Live updates: MDH reports 625 new COVID cases

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, July 20

Canada to reopen border with U.S. to fully vaccinated people Aug. 9

U.S. women's gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID-19 days before Olympics

Minnesota phasing out most mass vaccination sites after hitting goal

Japan says no fans allowed at the Olympic games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo

Data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 625 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past three days.

Of those cases, Hennepin County reports the most daily cases with 169, followed by Ramsey County with 61 and Dakota County with 57. Minnesota has now had 608,405 people test positive since the onset of the pandemic.

Because the department no longer shares numbers on weekends, Tuesday's total includes cases reported from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

One more person has died from the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,639.

Hospitals are still treating a steady flow of COVID patients: As of Monday, 109 people were hospitalized with the virus, 25 of them in ICU. MDH says a total of 32,993 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March of 2020. Health officials say 599,037 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

The effort to vaccinate Minnesotans continues, despite large-scale community vaccination clinics having closed some time ago. As of Sunday the MDH vaccine dashboard said 3,112,360 people age 16 and over had received at least one dose (67.9%), while 64.9% of those eligible have completed the COVID sequence and are considered completely vaccinated (2,963,538 people).

Monday, July 19



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), which no longer provides COVID-19 updates during the weekend, reported 263 new cases Monday.

MDH also reported another three COVID-19 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 607,784 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. MDH reports that a total of 7,638 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 32,956 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Minnesota since the pandemic began, MDH said. Of that group, 6,669 had cases severe enough to be in the ICU.