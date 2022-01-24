New COVID-19 omicron subvariant BA.2 cases found in Washington state

BA.2 is a subvariant of omicron. Two cases were detected earlier this month.

A subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant was detected in two cases in Washington state earlier this month.

BA.2 is a descendent of omicron, according to information from the World Health Organization.

Recent evidence shows BA.2, which differs in some mutations, including the spike protein, is increasing in "many countries."

The difference between BA.1 and BA.2 is greater than that of the original variant and Alpha variant, according to research done by Statens Serum Institut in Denmark. That can lead to different properties, including infectiousness and vaccine efficiency or severity, according to the research.

Early analysis from the institute in Denmark shows no difference in hospitalizations between BA.1 and BA.2.

What is being referred to as BA.2 is not reported separately from other omicron cases by the Washington State Department of Health.

COVID cases have spiked recently as the omicron variant takes hold. Hospitalizations in King County alone increased by more than 700% over the past month, according to the county health department. The daily hospitalization rate went from just eight people a day before the omicron variant surge to 70 people a day. The wave of new patients hit as hospitals backed up amidst staff shortages and a growing subset of patients no longer needing hospital care but having nowhere else to go.

The number of COVID-19 deaths has seen a dramatic rise since the start of the month. As of Monday, the previous two weeks saw an 80% increase in deaths compared to the two weeks prior, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.