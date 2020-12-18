Live updates: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread, the vaccine timeline, and changing restrictions in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Dec. 18

Modified COVID-19 restrictions will take effect on Saturday, Dec. 19

Negotiators are nearing an agreement on a second stimulus check in federal aid bill

Minnesota begins administering COVID-19 vaccine, next batch to arrive at the end of the week

COVID-19 cases trending down across state, deaths and hospitalizations remain high

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health says an additional 2,737 cases of coronavirus were added to state totals over the past day, based on results from 63,994 tests (58,397 PCR, 5,597 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed case of COVID-19, while a positive antigen test is labeled a probable case.

The new positives bring Minnesota's total cases of the virus to 391,889 since the pandemic arrived. Of those cases, 11,659 are based on antigen tests.

An additional 65 deaths from the virus were reported in the past 24 hours. Friday's reported deaths bring the total in Minnesota to 4,723 since the onset of the pandemic.

Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic have now reached 20,323, with 4,383 of those patients requiring ICU care.

Currently, 874 beds in hospitals across the state are being used to treat COVID patients, a number that continues to decrease. Two hundred and seventy people are also in the ICU, for a total of 1,144 patients being treated for the virus throughout Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, however, the number of available hospital beds fell on Friday. 2.8% of non-ICU beds are currently open, and 6.4% of ICU beds in the metro area are available.

Young adults make up the largest number of COVID cases in Minnesota, with 20 to 24-year-olds accounting for 40,311 cases and three deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 35,219 cases and six deaths. People 30 to 34 have recorded 32,705 cases with nine deaths.

The largest grouping of fatalities involves those ages 85 to 89, with 894 deaths in just 5,169 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 81,645 cases and 1,288 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 34,961 cases and 618 deaths, Dakota County with 28,246 cases and 246 deaths, and Anoka County with 27,470 cases and 281 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 100 cases and zero deaths.

Thursday, Dec. 17

The Minnesota Department of Health says an additional 2,775 cases of coronavirus were added to state totals over the past day, based on results from 47,704 tests (42,091 PCR, 5,613 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed case of COVID-19, while a positive Antigen test is labeled a probable case.

The new positives bring Minnesota's total cases of the virus to 389,171 since the pandemic arrived. Of those cases, 11,329 are based on Antigen tests.

An additional 83 deaths from the virus were reported in the past 24 hours. Thursday's reported deaths bring the total in Minnesota to 4,658 since the onset of the pandemic.

Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic have now reached 20,172, with 4,353 of those patients requiring ICU care.

Currently, 933 beds in hospitals across the state are being used to treat COVID patients, a number that is gradually decreasing. 289 people are also in the ICU, for a total of 1,222 patients being treated for the virus throughout Minnesota.

Hospital bed availability in the Twin Cities fell on Thursday. 3% of non-ICU beds are currently open, and 6.5% of ICU beds in the metro area are available.

Young adults make up the largest number of COVID cases in Minnesota, with 20 to 24-year-olds accounting for 40,059 cases and three deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 34,995 cases and six deaths. People 30 to 34 have recorded 32,428 cases with nine deaths.

The largest grouping of fatalities involves those ages 85 to 89, with 875 deaths in just 5,105 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 81,200 cases and 1,281 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 34,750 cases and 613 deaths, Dakota County with 28,025 cases and 245 deaths, and Anoka County with 27,329 cases and 272 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 99 cases and zero deaths.

