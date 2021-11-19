Live updates: MN COVID cases spike above 5,000, hospitalizations continue to rise

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Nov. 19

11 a.m.

Minnesota's new COVID-19 infection cases and hospitalization numbers keep climbing, according to data released by health officials.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 5,162 new COVID cases, the fourth time in two weeks daily infections have risen above the 5,000 mark. Officials say the spike is being fueled by the highly-transmissible delta variant.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 871,203 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, over 1,400 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,074 in non-ICU beds and 340 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 44,224.

Thirty more people have perished from the virus, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death total to 9,155 since the pandemic began.

The new fatalities reported include two people in their early-to-mid 40's in Anoka and Ramsey Counties.

Health officials say 4,873 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported 7,512, 682 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,583,889 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (68.8%). Of that number 3,335,953 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (64.0%).

The percentage of people age 65 and older having received at least one shot is now at 96%.

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, 59.3% are Pfizer, 36.6% are Moderna and 4.1% are Johnson & Johnson.

Thursday, Nov. 18

11 a.m.

Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers show no sign of waning, according to data released by state health officials Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,381 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday, one person less than reported yesterday. Of that number, 333 require treatment in the ICU.

Hospital capacity continues to be a problem, with zero ICU beds currently available in east central Minnesota, two ICU beds in the far northwest and just seven across the entire Twin Cities metro system.

Total hospitalizations due to COVID have reached 44,033.

MDH recorded 4,827 new COVID infections in the latest reporting period, bringing total cases in the state to 866,055 since the start of the pandemic. That number includes reinfections.

Another 32 people have died from the virus, including a person in their early-to-mid 20s from Carlton County. Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington Counties each recorded three deaths. Total fatalities from COVID now stand at 9,125, of which 4,860 are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities (53%).

The state vaccine dashboard says a total of 7,468,829 doses have been administered, of which 59.3% are Pfizer, 36.6% are Moderna and just 4.1% Johnson & Johnson. MDH reports that 3,571,757 people age five and up have received at least one immunization (68.5%), with 3,333,515 of those having completed their shot series to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID (64.0%).