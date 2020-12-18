MDH data shows COVID cases, hospitalizations trending down, but doctors warn we're not out of the woods yet

"This is not the time for complacency," says one family physician. "We’re not done with this virus and this virus is by no means done with us."

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — While graphs from the Minnesota Department of Health show the number of daily cases and hospitalizations are trending down, doctors warn we're still above the high-risk threshold.

They say they're worried the mixed messages might lead to risky behaviors around Christmas and another surge.

"This is not the time for complacency," said longtime HealthPartners family physician Dr. Annie Ideker. "This is not the time to take your foot off the gas and relax the things that we’ve been doing together as Minnesotans to try and keep each other safe."

A week ago, Minnesota's Governor praised people's behavior over Thanksgiving, saying it looked as though it made a difference.

MDH data also shows the number of hospitalizations across the state is going down.

In fact, HealthPartners is reporting114 patients with COVID are in its hospitals, down from 232 during the fall peak.

"Yes, we’re in a better place than we were three or four weeks ago, but again the virus isn’t done," said Dr. Ideker. "We still have active community transmission and if the virus continues to spread, and it will if people will gather, we have the potential to be right back where we were with hospitals busting at the seams."

Dr. Ideker is a 20-year practicing physician and says she's concerned about another surge if people grow tired of and ignore safety measures that stop the spread.

"We know what works, we know how to keep people safe and it's frustrating when people just won’t do it," said Dr. Ideker. "That kind of attitude just feels so disrespectful and it flies in the face of science and it feels disrespectful to our health care providers."

The Governor is now allowing up to ten people to gather inside at home with one other household. And a Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport spokesman expects peak travel days for Christmas to exceed the peaks during Thanksgiving - even though the total number of travelers is about half of what it was last year.

"Although there’s hope coming with a vaccine, and please get vaccinated when you have the opportunity to do it, that’s the only thing that will truly put this pandemic behind us," said Dr. Ideker.

If you plan to gather with people, Dr. Ideker suggests to not eat with one another. She says skip the food and instead open presents together, safely spread apart, perhaps in a garage.