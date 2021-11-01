Live updates: MDH adds reinfection data, 8,184 total since start of pandemic

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Nov. 1.

11 a.m.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,857 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 789,800 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also announced Monday that it will begin reporting reinfections of the virus. As of Nov. 1, the state says since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 8,184 instances of people being reinfected with the virus. Of that number, MDH says 587 were already included in Minnesota's case total, so it is reporting 7,597 total reinfections on Monday.

In a press release, MDH said it has been collecting the information of people who have been infected with COVID more than once throughout the pandemic, but will now begin officially reporting them thanks to a new formal, standardized definition of reinfection from the CDC.

MDH also reported 25 deaths from the virus on Monday, bringing the cumulative death total to 8,694 since the pandemic began.

According to MDH's latest data available, 908 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 694 in non-ICU beds and 214 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 41,392.

Hospital bed capacity in the Twin Cities metro area remains low, with only 1% of staffed non-ICU beds open and 1.1% of staffed ICU beds open.

MDH reported 6,939,463 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,468,379 having received at least one shot. Of that number 3,306,034 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated. At least 74.8% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday, Oct. 29

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 3,348 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 787,550 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 16 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the cumulative death total to 8,669 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,753 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The fatalities reported Friday include three people between the ages of 40 and 59 in Hubbard, Wright and Hennepin Counties.

According to MDH's latest data available, 915 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 703 in non-ICU beds and 212 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 41,129.

MDH reported 6,906,114 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,466,097 having received at least one shot (74.7%). Of that number 3,300,397 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated. At least 74.7% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, nearly 60% are Pfizer, nearly 36% Moderna and just 4.2% are Johnson & Johnson.

Meanwhile, Governor Walz announced Friday that COVID first dose vaccinations are up nearly 40% among kids 12-17 years old in the state.

That age group currently has the lowest vaccination rate.

Six months into the pre-teens and teens becoming eligible, the "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign kicked off to help increase the vaccination rate.

The first week of the campaign, more than 2,200 Minnesotans 12-17 got their first vaccine dose, compared to just 1,600 the week before, according to the Office of Governor Walz.

"Every shot in the arm helps us fight COVID-19, and we're excited to reward every 12-17-year-old who joins us in that fight," said Governor Walz.

The deadline for 12-17-year-olds to get their first shot and be eligible for a $200 Visa gift card is just over a week away.