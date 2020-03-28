COVID 19 Challenge: Write a three word story

MINNEAPOLIS — Words matter.
What you say and how you say it can impact the lives of people trying to cope and understand the magnitude of the coronavirus.
Words have the power to make people smile.
KARE TV's Adrienne Broaddus -- who is becoming known as the Neighborhood Hope Dealer - asked people to write an uplifting story using three words. Some sent videos, others posted their messages on social media.
How will we use our words in the coming days and weeks to deliver hope?
Here's a snapshot of what many of you said.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
