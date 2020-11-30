Live updates: With Twin Cities hospitals 97% full, Minnesota braces for another potential COVID surge

The latest updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, Nov. 30

1,840 Minnesotans hospitalized due to COVID, metro hospitals nearly full

Experts concerned about another surge after Thanksgiving travel, gatherings

Moderna asking regulators to OK its vaccine

Minnesota hits another record in COVID-19 deaths over holiday weekend

11 a.m.

Hospitals in the Twin Cities metro are nearly full as health care workers brace for another potential surge of COVID-19 patients stemming from holiday gatherings.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 5,801 new COVID cases and 15 more deaths from the virus on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began to 318,763, and the number of fatalities to 3,593.

MDH keeps track of both PCR test results and antigen test results. Of Monday's 5,801 new cases, 5,493 were from PCR tests - considered "confirmed" cases - and 308 were from antigen tests, considered "probable" cases.

As of Sunday, the most recent numbers available, 1,840 hospital beds across Minnesota were in use by COVID-19 patients. Three hundred ninety-two of those were in the ICU. So far 16,791 of Minnesota's total coronavirus cases have been hospitalized, 3,779 of those requiring intensive care.

Public MDH data shows 25 ICU beds and 100 total non-ICU hospital beds currently available in the metro. Although that's more than the three ICU beds available in northwestern Minnesota and the four available in south central Minnesota, it's a much smaller percentage of total beds. In the metro, that means only 3.6% of ICU beds are currently open, and 2.7% of regular hospital beds. More hospital capacity data can be found on the MDH website.

Health officials in Minnesota and nationally have warned of another COVID-19 surge and further strain on the hospital system, after many families and friends were expected to gather for Thanksgiving despite recommendations from federal and state health officials to do otherwise.

The most common cause of transmission for Minnesota COVID-19 cases is community spread with no known contact with a case, making up 58,433 of the cases. People who had known contact with a case represent 52,221 cases.

Health officials are still working to find the source of transmission for 135,522 cases, a number that has kept growing as the rate of case growth has risen.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state with 67,336 and 1,116 deaths from the virus, followed by Ramsey County with 28,256 cases and 505 deaths. Anoka and Dakota Counties have recorded 22,583 and 22,414 cases respectively.

Young adults remain the age group with the most coronavirus cases, a fact that led Gov. Tim Walz to target recent restrictions at the places where those people are believed to be gathering. As of Monday, 34,122 cases had been confirmed among people ages 20-24, with only two deaths in that group.

Sunday, Nov. 29

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 3,831 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 384,701.

Health officials reported 22 new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities in Wisconsin rose to 3,307, which is approximately 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued a new emergency order mandating indoor face coverings on Friday, Nov. 20 that will last 60 days.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 16,999 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 20% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 67,831, along with 735 deaths. Dane County has reported 27,236 confirmed cases and 80 deaths, Waukesha County has reported 25,944 confirmed cases and 195 deaths, and Brown County has reported 22,536 cases and 137 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 8,953 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 57 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to include antigen testing. Previously, cases were only reported through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

MDH will combine these totals for its death, hospitalization and demographic reporting. The department will report the numbers separately for some other areas, like newly reported cases and total cases by county of residence.

Sunday's new case total includes 8,680 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 312,969 with 6,366 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 57 new deaths from the virus were reported which pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 3,578.

To date, 16,643 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,750 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 265,223 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 33,637 cases and two deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

28,711 cases and four deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 665 out of 3,924 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 57,411 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 51,306 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 24,449 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 5,230

were in a corrections setting, and 516 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 14,930 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 18,473 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 8,080 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 132,574 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 65,127 cases and 1,115 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 27,106 cases and 505 deaths, Dakota County with 21,636 cases and 190 deaths, and Anoka County with 21,081 cases and 228 deaths.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.