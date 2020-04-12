Live updates: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending down in Minnesota as deaths remain high

The latest developments on the spread of COVID-19 and efforts to combat the virus in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, Dec. 4

CDC director predicts 'most difficult time in public health history' this winter

Gov. Tim Walz to speak to Minnesotans at 2 p.m. about COVID-19 and long-term caree

Minnesotans have until Dec. 7 to request housing assistance

Optimism growing for federal COVID-19 relief bill

Biden to call for 100 days of mask wearing

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Friday's numbers follow a recent trend of relatively high death counts but slightly lower numbers of new cases than Minnesota has seen in the past few weeks. Hospitalizations also continue to drop.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 5,084 were from PCR tests and 287 from antigen tests. The PCR test results are considered "confirmed" cases while antigen results are considered "probable" cases.

Friday's case count comes from a testing volume of 60,544 on Thursday, including 55,794 PCR tests and 4,750 antigen tests.

As of Friday, 293,151 people who were at once diagnosed with COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated. So far in the pandemic, 17,828 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota, with 3,942 needing care in the ICU.

MDH's hospital capacity data, which is only current as of Thursday, shows that 1,679 hospital beds in total are in use by COVID patients across Minnesota, with 367 of those patients needing ICU beds. Metro ICU availability is now out of the "red zone," with 5.5% of beds available. The total hospital availability in the metro is still much lower, at 2.3%.

Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday, along with MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Minnesota National Guard Major General Shawn Menke, to talk about efforts to keep long-term care residents safe from COVID-19. That news conference will be broadcast live on KARE 11, KARE11.com, and the KARE 11 YouTube page.

Minnesotans ages 80 and up remain one of the most vulnerable groups in the state, with 2,370 deaths out of 14,097 cases - a rate of nearly 17%.

Thursday, Dec. 3

1 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are urging Minnesotans to draw upon state aid for their end-of-year housing bills.

In a media call at 1 p.m. Gov. Walz highlighted efforts to "ensure Minnesotans can afford to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Minnesotans can apply for housing assistance through the United Way by calling 211 or going online at 211unitedway.org. The deadline is Monday. Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. As of the end of November, the state still had over $30 million available to give out to those struggling to make housing payments.

11 a.m.

COVID-19 is continuing to take a significant number of lives in Minnesota, with 92 new fatalities reported by state health officials on Thursday

Those deaths are the second highest single-day total since the pandemic began, only behind the 101 deaths reported the Friday after Thanksgiving. The total number of lives lost in the state now sits at 3,784. Thursday's near-record comes just one day after the third-highest daily death toll of 77.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 6,166 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, based on results from 50,718 tests (45,885 PCR, 4,833 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Minnesota now reports 333,626 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in Minnesota are continuing a downward trend. COVID-19 patients are currently using 1,394 non-ICU beds across the state - 29 fewer than the day prior, and 376 ICU beds - nine fewer than the previous day. Metro bed availability has improved from 1.9% to 2.3%, and ICU bed availability in the metro has grown from 4.5% to 5.7%.

The total number of patients hospitalized since COVID hit Minnesota is 17,623, with 3,911 of those requiring treatment in the ICU.

COVID-19 case rates now put 86 of 87 Minnesota counties under full distance learning recommendations from MDH, although community spread is only one factor of many schools are instructed to use to determine their learning model.

Leading causes of exposure for those who have tested positive include community exposure with no known contact (62,312 cases) followed by a known contact (55,953 cases) and exposure through a congregate care setting (26,100 cases).

Young people 20 to 24 make up the largest group of cases with 35,289 and two deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 30,360 and four deaths. The greatest number of fatalities involves people 85 to 89 with 712 in 4,244 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most recorded COVID activity with 70,069 cases and 1,145 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 29,459 cases and 521 deaths, Dakota County with 23,564 cases and 198 deaths and Anoka County with 23,541 cases and 236 fatalities.