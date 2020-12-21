Live updates: Minnesota's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 2-month low

Here are the latest developments on coronavirus spread in Minnesota, vaccine shipments, and the COVID relief bill.

Monday, Dec. 21

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths down in Minnesota

Deal reached on $900 billion COVID relief bill with $600 stimulus checks and $300 per week supplemental unemployment, vote imminent

First Moderna vaccines expected to be administered today

December is already Minnesota's deadliest month of the pandemic

UK faces travel bans over new strain of virus

11 a.m.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months.

Just 1,998 new cases have been reported in the last day in Minnesota, the lowest number since Oct. 28. Of those, 1,858 were identified by PCR tests - considered "confirmed" - and 140 by antigen tests, considered probable.

Testing volume was on the lower end across the state with 33,391 tests administered in the past 24 hours - 31,871 PCR and 1,520 antigen - but that number is comparable to several other days over the past two weeks.

Deaths were also substantially lower on Monday, with 22 reported in the past 24 hours. That's the lowest number in a week.

Hospitalizations due to COVID are down slightly in Minnesota, with 1,040 in total across the state as of Sunday, the latest data available. That includes 237 people in ICU beds.

After reaching a deal on a $900 billion COVID relief bill, Congress was expected to vote on Monday. The treasury secretary said stimulus checks could begin arriving before the end of the year.

The first Moderna vaccines were also expected to be administered Monday, after shipments went out Sunday. Minnesota health officials have said that they expect nearly 95,000 doses of the vaccine in their first shipment.

Sunday, Dec. 20

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 1,826 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 457,177.

Health officials reported 18 new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities in Wisconsin rose to 4,417, which is approximately 1% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued a new emergency order mandating indoor face coverings on Friday, Nov. 20 that will last 60 days.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 20,120 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 19% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 80,978, along with 905 deaths. Waukesha County has reported 32,265 confirmed cases and 305 deaths, Dane County has reported 31,640 confirmed cases and 136 deaths, and Brown County has reported 25,110 cases and 156 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,705 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 70 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 2,528 confirmed cases and 177 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 397,319, with 12,049 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 70 new deaths from the virus were reported, which pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 4,850.

To date, 20,547 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 4,412 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 369,912 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 40,806 cases and three deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

35,697 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 918 out of 5,241 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 82,393 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 75,721 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 32,762 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting,

6,890 were in a corrections setting, and 820 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 17,020 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 24,238 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 11,384 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 146,091 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 82,734 cases and 1,313 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 35,491 cases and 631 deaths, Dakota County with 28,677 cases and 255 deaths and Anoka County with 27,829 cases and 291 deaths.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.

