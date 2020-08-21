Live updates: Minnesota reports highest COVID-19 case count in 2 weeks

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, Aug. 21

Minnesota's single-day case count of 835 is highest since Aug. 8

29 Minnesota restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaks

State releases updated COVID-19 data for school reopening guidance

Minnesotans could soon get 1 test for both COVID-19 and the flu

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 835 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and eight deaths.

The new numbers bring the total of cases in the state to 68,133 and the pandemic's death toll in Minnesota to 1,753. Friday's case count of 835 is the highest since Aug. 8.

Hopitalizations are down across the state, with 296 people in hospital beds and 136 people in the ICU.

MDH has started breaking down the age ranges of cases more specifically, now separating groups out by five years instead of by decade. Those 20-24 years old are the age group with the highest number of cases, at 8,743. They're followed by people 25-29, with 6,997 cases.

According to data recently released by MDH, 29 restaurants across the state have been tied to COVID-19 outbreaks. State health officials use a threshold of seven cases where the person only reported going to one restaurant to determine whether spread actually occurred at that establishment.

Thursday, Aug. 20

12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has released its weekly data to help school districts determine the appropriate learning models for fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The updated data tracks the 14-day rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people by county, between July 26 and August 8.

New numbers show 51 of Minnesota's 87 counties have case rates low enough for full in-person learning under the state's guidance, an increase of three counties over last week. Another 26 counties currently fall into a range where the state recommends hybrid in-person and distance learning for secondary students; while 10 counties have rates high enough for the state to recommend hybrid learning for all age groups.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan for a particular county or school district, but is meant to be used in guidance as the first step in each district's decision-making process.

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

There are currently no Minnesota counties that fall into the two highest guidance ranges.

From week to week, six counties saw COVID-19 case rates increase into a new recommended learning category with more hybrid learning, including Aitkin, Jackson, Lincoln, McLeod, Pipestone and St. Louis counties. A dozen other counties had case rates fall into a less restrictive learning model, including Becker, Cottonwood, Grant, Lyon, Murray, Nicollet, Red Lake, Rock, Sherburne, Stearns, Wabasha and Wilkin counties.