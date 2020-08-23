Live updates: MDH reports 728 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Minnesota's total COVID-19 cases stand at 69,584

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 728 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's total reached 69,584.

1,767 Minnesotans have now died from the virus, with six being added to the count within the last 24 hours.

There are currently 301 Minnesotans in the hospital due to complications from the virus, with 137 of them severe enough to require care in an intensive care unit.

While case counts have tended to skew toward younger demographics, deaths in the state have been hardest felt by Minnesota's older populations.

Collectively, Those 65 and older account for 1,538 or 87% of the state's total 1,767 deaths.

Of the most common forms of exposure to the virus, community transmission - through known contact or unknown - is blamed for nearly 33,299 or 48% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

Exposure for roughly 10,920 cases is unknown. Meanwhile, congregate living facilities account for nearly 9,615 cases.

Hennepin County is reporting the state's highest case count at 21,670, with 866 deaths. This is followed by Ramsey County at 8,594 cases and 285 deaths; and Dakota County at 5,260 cases and 110 deaths.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 information on MDH's website.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Positive reported COVID-19 cases in Minn. now stand at 68,867

Wisconsin logs over 900 new cases as of Saturday.

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 950 new cases Saturday, as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 70,009.

Health officials announced 13 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities statewide to 1,081. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.5% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 5,545 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, roughly 8% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 14% are 50 to 59. An estimated 10% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Saturday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 23,144 and 479 deaths. Waukesha County reports 5,213 cases and 70 deaths, while Dane County has registered 5,053 cases and 39 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 746 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 68,867.

MDH says another eight Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,761.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 316 patients for the coronavirus, with 148 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 61,698 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 8,850 cases and one death, and those ages 25-29 follow with 7,065 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 299, out of 1,010 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 21,466, with 865 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 8,493 cases and 285 deaths. Dakota County reports 5,191 cases and 109 deaths.