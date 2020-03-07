Live updates: 423 new cases, 8 additional COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, July 3

MDH reports 423 new cases, 8 deaths on Friday

Freehouse expected to reopen after temporarily closure due to positive COVID-19 test for a staff member

Wisconsin urges people to stay home for holiday weekend after spike in cases

11:15 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 423 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state in its daily report on Friday, as well as 8 newly reported deaths from the disease. Both figures are down slightly from Thursday's 500 new cases and 13 deaths.

MDH reported 14,657 tests were completed in the previous day by the MDH Public Health lab or outside testing labs, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Overall deaths from COVID-19 have now reached 1,466 in Minnesota, with 1,150 of those deaths involving people residing in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported 270 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 132 of those patients in the ICU.

Younger age groups continue to report the most cases, with 8.142 cases of coronavirus in the 20-29 age group and 7,334 cases in the 30-39 age group.

Minnesotans between the ages of 80-89 continue to account for the most deaths in a single age group, with 503.

Hennepin County is reporting the most cases in the state, with 12,150 cases and 785 deaths. Ramsey County reports 4,805 cases and 226 deaths.

At least one positive coronavirus case has been reported in nearly every county in Minnesota as of July 3, with the lone exception of Lake of the Woods County.

10:30 a.m.

The Freehouse Pub was expected to reopen Friday, following a temporary 24-hour closure after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook post from the restaurant says, "We knew this day would come and are now enacting our COVID-19 Preparedness Plan."

The Freehouse said Thursday it would close for 24 hours for disinfecting, and all employees who had contact with the person have been sent home with a recommendation to self-quarantine. There will be a team of "non impacted employees" from the restaurant group staffing the Freehouse when it reopens on Friday at 11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health has been contacted, according to the post.

Thursday, July 2

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases continued to trend upward in Minnesota Thursday as 500 new positive tests were reported on July 2.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported those cases on a volume of 13,505 tests: a positivity rate of approximately 3.7%.

That's the same positive testing rate MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced on Wednesday. She said then that it's up from last week but still a good rate.

9 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking people to stay home this Fourth of July weekend after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the DHS, many of the new cases in recent weeks have been connected to bars and gatherings. Nearly 20% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive in the last two weeks, and 50% came in the last five weeks.

Twenty-three percent of total cases are people in their 20s, compared to 11% in early April.

"We need younger Wisconsinites to take more precautions like staying home, physical distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings whenever possible," DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a Thursday news release.