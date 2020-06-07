Live updates: 434 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, bringing the statewide total to 38,569 since the pandemic began.

The daily MDH report also showed three additional deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 1,474 deaths. Of that number, MDH said 1,156 involved cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Testing numbers were down because of the holiday weekend, with 5,677 tests reported yesterday. The state had averaged more than 14,000 daily tests for the previous three days.

MDH also reported 258 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 125 of those cases in the ICU.

The report shows 33,907 coronavirus patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation.

Hennepin County is reporting the largest number of cases in Minnesota, with 12,456 cases and 787 deaths. Ramsey County follows with 4,911 cases and 228 deaths.

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Officials with the Minnesota Department Health reported on Sunday that 519 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the new cases increase the state's total to 38,136.

The MDH says 5 more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,471.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 253 patients for complications from the coronavirus, with 132 people in intensive care.

MDH reports that 37,617 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 8,339 cases and two deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow closely with 7,411 cases and 10 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 507, out of 1,594 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 7,012 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 509 were in a corrections setting, and 171 were in a homeless shelter. A total of 6,828 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 7,910 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 5,126 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 1,713 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 2,533 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 12,329, with 786 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 4,855 cases and 227 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,361 cases and 19 deaths.

MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested, along with anyone who attended recent protests or gatherings, even if they're not symptomatic. Testing locations can be found online.