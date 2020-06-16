Live updates: New COVID-19 cases decline for 4th day in Minnesota

The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, June 16



MDH reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths

Sunday's lower positive case numbers are likely to rise due to a computer error in test reporting

Minnesota schools asked to consider three scenarios for fall

Hennepin County crosses 10,000 mark in total coronavirus cases

American Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting low numbers of COVID-19 tests and positive new cases Tuesday.

MDH identified an additional 197 positive coronavirus cases in the state based on the 6,294 tests completed on Monday. Case numbers are generally lower on Mondays and Tuesdays, because they are often based on smaller numbers of samples collected over the weekend.

Tuesday's numbers bring Minnesota to 30,882 COVID-19 cases in total. Nine additional deaths were reported as well, bringing the death total statewide to 1,313. Seventy-nine percent of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Tuesday, 357 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus across the state, with 185 of them in the ICU. The overall hospitalization number is up from Monday, but ICU cases are down by one. Those numbers follow a trend of relatively stable or decreasing hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Monday, June 15

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday's report of 230 new coronavirus cases marks three days of declines after three days of increases, however she noted the figures are likely to increase due to a computer error with tests reported on Sunday.

Malcolm also noted hospitalizations have declined for six days, calling it an "encouraging sign of stability." However, she also noted that overall hospitalization capacity in the state, including non-COVID cases, is relatively high.

As coronavirus case numbers are rising in other states like Arizona, MDH officials said it's too soon to tell if Minnesota will see a similar spike. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann notes Sunday marked the typical 14 day incubation period since Minnesota's June 1 phase of reopening, but said it could take time for any symptomatic people to seek testing and get results.

"We're pleased when we have lower numbers, we're pleased when our health care system has time to breathe and catch up," Ehresmann said.

Malcolm also debunked an allegation that outbreaks at some long-term care facilities were started by COVID-positive patients being transferred into those facilities.

"We don't have any cases of spread in long-term care settings that we can trace ... to transfers into the facility," Malcolm said.

Ehresmann said 50% of long-term care facilities had a staff member as their first case. She also noted that out of 866 facilities reviewed last week, there was no evidence of transmission from a patient who was hospitalized and later returned to a care facility.

11:45 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) said it plans to release guidance to school districts this week for contingency planning around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MDE is encouraging districts to plan for three potential scenarios in the fall:

Allow all students to return to school buildings under Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines

Allow a hybrid model of students in school buildings and distance learning

Implement distance learning, with no students in classrooms

"This situation is fluid and decisions will continue to be reviewed in the best interest of public health, and specifically the health and safety of our school communities," MDE said in a statement." As the situation evolves, decisions may change."

Department of Education leaders said they will consult with MDH and the Governor's Office and announce a decision on which scenario will be in the best interest of students and school communities by the week of July 27.