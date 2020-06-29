Live updates: MDH reports 8 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sunday, June 28

People in their 20s continue to have the most positive cases of any age group

MDH reports 523 new cases, 8 new deaths

Single-digit deaths for the eighth straight day

Nearing 600,000 total number of tests processed across the state

No deaths reported in Wisconsin

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported no new deaths statewide on Sunday in connection with the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 777 people have died in Wisconsin - or 3% of the total reported cases.

Health officials reported 418 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases throughout the state to 27,743 since the pandemic began.

3,393 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, or roughly 12% of total reported cases. The department reports the state is currently handling roughly 239 total COVID-19 patients, with 89 of those requiring intensive care.

To date, a sizable portion of reported cases of COVID-19 have centered around Wisconsin's more populated counties, namely, Milwaukee County (with 11,110 cases and 389 deaths), Brown County (with 2,826 cases and 42 deaths), Racine County (with 2,151 and 61 deaths), Dane County (with 1,647 cases and 32 deaths) and Kenosha County (with 1,478 cases and 43 deaths).

A majority of Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases - similar to Minnesota's - tend to skew toward the younger demographics between the ages of 20 to 59 (though an increase in age bracket typically entails a decrease in share of cases).

By comparison, those 60 years and older represent a much smaller percentage of the state's total reported cases, but represent a majority of its death count.

You can find more detailed statistics by visiting the WDHS's website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 523 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday as people in their 20s continue to make up the most positive cases in one age group.

Health officials also reported eight new deaths due to complications from the virus, the eighth straight day of single-digit deaths. The total number of deaths in the state is now at 1,425 since the pandemic began, including 1,123 that have occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 35,549.

The total number of tests processed by private or state labs has reached 585,417.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 288 patients for the coronavirus, with 143 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 30,809 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases, with 7,388 cases and two deaths and people ages 30-39 follow closely with 7,047 cases. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 490, out of 1,552 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 11,556, with 767 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 4,610 cases and 217 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,200 cases and 19 deaths.

You can find more statistics on MDH's website.

Saturday, June 27

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) has reported total coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 27,286.

Deaths in the state have risen by eleven since Friday's count, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites having died from the virus to 777 - or 3% of total reported cases.

3,382 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, or roughly 12% of total reported cases. The department reports the state is currently handling roughly 249 total COVID-19 patients, with 93 of those requiring intensive care.

To date, a sizable portion of reported cases of COVID-19 have centered around Wisconsin's more populated counties, namely, Milwaukee County (with 10,980 cases and 389 deaths), Brown County (with 2,777 cases and 42 deaths), Racine County (with 2,148 and 61 deaths), Dane County (with 1,530 cases and 32 deaths) and Kenosha County (with 1,468 cases and 43 deaths).

A majority of Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases - similar to Minnesota's - tend to skew toward the younger demographics between the ages of 20 to 59 (though an increase in age bracket typically entails a decrease in share of cases).

By comparison, those 60 years and older represent a much smaller percentage of the state's total reported cases, but represent a majority of its death count.

You can find more detailed statistics by visiting the WDHS's website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 427 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 35,033.

The total number of tests processed by private or state labs has reached 568,907.

MDH says another six Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,417. Of those deaths, 1,116 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 300 patients for the coronavirus, with 155 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 30,401 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases, with 7,186 cases and two deaths and people ages 30-39 follow closely with 6,978 cases. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 486, out of 1,543 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 11,415, with 764 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 4,563 cases and 217 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,166 cases and 19 deaths.

You can find more statistics on MDH's website.