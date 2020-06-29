Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in 2 months

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 deaths hit double digits for first time in over a week

Hospitalizations due to coronavirus lowest in two months

People in their 20s continue to have the most positive cases of any age group

Four bars in Minneapolis, Mankato linked to COVID-19 clusters

Monday, June 29

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 35,861.

Ten new deaths have been reported as well, the first time the daily death toll has surpassed single digits in over a week. The total deaths in the state since the pandemic began now stand at 1,435. Of those, 1,129 have happened in long-term care or assisted living.

The new cases reported Monday were identified out of a testing volume of 7,522 on Sunday. Testing numbers for early in the week tend to be lower because fewer samples are submitted over the weekend. By comparison, Saturday just over 15,000 tests were completed across the state, according to MDH.

According to MDH, 278 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 140 of them in the ICU. Those numbers have been staying steady or trending downward in recent weeks. Monday's total hospitalizations are the lowest they've been in two months.

Minnesotans between the ages of 20 and 29 now make up the largest number of COVID-19 cases by age group, since they surpassed those in their 30s on Thursday. There have been 7,514 confirmed cases among people in their 20s as of Monday.

Although positive cases are higher among young adults, deaths are more frequent among older people. Of those ages 80-89 in Minnesota, only 1,554 cases have been identified, but 491 people have died. Only two people in their 20s have died, according to MDH.

Sunday, June 28

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported no new deaths statewide on Sunday in connection with the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 777 people have died in Wisconsin - or 3% of the total reported cases.

Health officials reported 418 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases throughout the state to 27,743 since the pandemic began.

3,393 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, or roughly 12% of total reported cases. The department reports the state is currently handling roughly 239 total COVID-19 patients, with 89 of those requiring intensive care.

To date, a sizable portion of reported cases of COVID-19 have centered around Wisconsin's more populated counties, namely, Milwaukee County (with 11,110 cases and 389 deaths), Brown County (with 2,826 cases and 42 deaths), Racine County (with 2,151 and 61 deaths), Dane County (with 1,647 cases and 32 deaths) and Kenosha County (with 1,478 cases and 43 deaths).

A majority of Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases - similar to Minnesota's - tend to skew toward the younger demographics between the ages of 20 to 59 (though an increase in age bracket typically entails a decrease in share of cases).

By comparison, those 60 years and older represent a much smaller percentage of the state's total reported cases, but represent a majority of its death count.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 523 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday as people in their 20s continue to make up the most positive cases in one age group.

Health officials also reported eight new deaths due to complications from the virus, the eighth straight day of single-digit deaths. The total number of deaths in the state is now at 1,425 since the pandemic began, including 1,123 that have occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 35,549.

The total number of tests processed by private or state labs has reached 585,417.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 288 patients for the coronavirus, with 143 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 30,809 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases, with 7,388 cases and two deaths and people ages 30-39 follow closely with 7,047 cases. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 490, out of 1,552 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 11,556, with 767 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 4,610 cases and 217 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,200 cases and 19 deaths.

You can find more statistics on MDH's website.