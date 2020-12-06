Live updates: Minnesota sees 3rd day in a row of COVID-19 case increases

The latest updates on the spread of COVID-19 and Minnesota's response.

Friday, June 12

Third day in a row of COVID-19 case increases in Minnesota

MDH-identified "wave pattern" appears to continue

Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan test negative for COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in weeks

Restaurants return to indoor dining as phase 3 begins

Walz extends peacetime emergency

12 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz announced a 30-day extension of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, which expired Friday.

Earlier this week, Walz said the extension of emergency powers was necessary to quickly respond to the pandemic. Minnesota law requires the legislature to be in session in order for the governor to extend a peacetime emergency order. The legislature does have the power to end the peacetime emergency with a majority vote by both houses.

“Minnesotans’ health and safety is our top priority, and the actions we took over the last three months have saved lives,” Walz said in a news release. “The peacetime emergency opens our toolbox, allowing us to take swift action as necessary to protect the health and well-being of our communities, businesses, and families. This pandemic is not over. We must continue to work together to put public health first.”

According to the release, the peacetime emergency will protect Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provide expedited procurement power for PPE and other equipment; allow Minnesota to re-open society strategically, while following the advice of public health experts; and protect workers from unsafe worker conditions.

Every other state in the country has declared a state of emergency, and 54 out of the 55 declarations in U.S. states and territories are still in effect.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting its third day in a row of increasing COVID-19 cases, after a few days of decline.

MDH has commented on this "wave pattern" multiple times on its daily briefing calls, saying that the state has been seeing a few days of decreasing cases followed by a day or two of an "uptick," and then another decline.

On Friday, MDH reported 490 new cases and 25 deaths, both an increase from Thursday. Minnesota is now at 29,795 positive coronavirus tests in total, and 1,274 deaths. A total of 1,015 of those deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The latest numbers come out of a round of 13,391 completed tests on Thursday.

The state has been testing well over 10,000 samples per day on six of the last nine days. The early part of the week tends to be lslwer, as MDH says they collect fewer specimens to test over the weekends. The vast majority of tests are now performed in private labs, with MDH processing in the hundreds per day at its public health lab.

MDH has begun urging anyone who is symptomatic to seek a COVID-19 test, and anyone who was a part of the recent protests over George Floyd's death to get one, whether or not they're feeling symptoms. Testing locations can be found online.

As of Friday, MDH reports 25,028 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are no longer in need of isolation.

Four hundred and three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized currently, with 191 of them in the intensive care unit (ICU). COVID-related hospitalization and ICU numbers have remained relatively steady or declined in recent days, according to MDH statistics.

ICU capacity has been an important topic as Minnesota prepared its readiness plan for the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, 1,084 ICU beds across the state are in use, the vast majority non-coronavirus-related. The state has a capacity of 1,255 beds, but it has prepared an additional supply and could boost that to 2,199 beds within 72 hours in the case of a COVID-19 surge.

Thursday, June 11

11 a.m.

After a short downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Minnesota saw its second day in a row of increased positive tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 453 new cases on Thursday, and 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 29,316 and the total number of deaths to 1,249. Nine hundred ninety-four of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The downward trend and then upward spike in cases is in line with a "wave pattern" that MDH has identified in recent weeks.

When MDH reported Wednesday's case increase, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said on a daily briefing call, "It does kind of continue that pattern that we've talked about before of a number of days of decline several times now, followed by an uptick for a day or two, back up into higher case numbers, so that is continuing here."

Those 453 new cases were identified out of a batch of 12,071 tests performed on June 10. The number of tests completed statewide since the pandemic began is now at 381,841.

Hospitalizations continue to be steady or slightly declining, with 411 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 196 in the ICU.

Hennepin County, which has by far the most cases in the state, is now at 9,815 cases and 700 deaths. Ramsey County follows with 3,740 cases and 169 deaths.