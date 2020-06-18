Live updates: MDH reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 cases again decline after one day of increase

MDH: Apparent single-day high of nearly 20,000 COVID-19 tests was actually spread out over two days

Mayo Clinic reporting error may have impacted testing numbers in multiple states

MDH to deploy community testing in Mower County after spike in cases

Hospitalizations and ICU cases of COVID-19 continue trend of decline

Thursday, June 18

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 387 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths across the state on Thursday.

That brings the statewide totals to 31,675 cases and 1,344 deaths. Of those deaths, 1,064 happened in long-term care or assisted living.

The 387 cases reported Thursday are down from 419 Wednesday, making Wednesday the first and only day of increased case numbers since Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to slowly decline, with 345 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the state as of Thursday, and 171 of those in the ICU.

MDH reported that 12,465 coronavirus tests were completed on Wednesday. That's significantly lower than the nearly 20,000 reported for Tuesday. MDH clarified, however, that the record-breaking number actually occurred over two days and a "reporting issue" caused it to appear as one.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, MDH is holding a briefing call with media and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). They are expected to give new guidance for K-12 schools in the fall of 2020. KARE 11 will stream the update on air, on KARE11.com, on YouTube and on Facebook.

Wednesday, June 17

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that the large number of COVID-19 tests reported for the previous 24-hour period were actually spread out over a couple of days.

MDH had told KARE 11 that a test reporting issue at the Mayo Clinic was identified on Sunday and resolved on Monday, but may still be affecting numbers. That issue affected multiple states.

Malcolm confirmed Wednesday that the nearly 20,000 tests reported Wednesday were not all performed in one day.

MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz said in an email that a little over 11,000 of the 19,573 tests reported Wednesday would likely have been reported over the last two days had the issue not occurred.