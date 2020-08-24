Live updates: Total COVID-19 cases pass 70,000 in Minnesota

The latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, Aug. 24

Minnesota's COVID-19 average positivity rate remains just below 5%

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Lab says coronavirus diagnosis for NFL players was likely false positive



11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 70,298 across Minnesota since the pandemic began, and the death count stands at 1,771.

The 717 new cases were reported after 12,296 tests were performed throughout the state in the past 24-hour period.

Minnesota's seven-day average case positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, remains at just below 5% as of the most recent publicly available data from Aug. 13.

As of Monday, 310 people are hospitalized in Minnesota and 135 of the patients are in the ICU, according to MDH data.

People ages 20-24 are still the group with the highest number of COVID cases in the state, surpassing the 9,000 mark. They are followed by those 25-29 years old, with 7,178 cases.

Cases among teenagers are growing, with 5,981 currently reported among those 15-19 years old.





Sunday, Aug. 23

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 453 new cases Sunday, as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 70,462.

Health officials announced no new deaths on Sunday, keeping the total number of fatalities statewide at 1,081. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.5% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 5,558 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, roughly 8% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 14% are 50 to 59. An estimated 10% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County is reporting the largest number of cases with 23,209 and 479 deaths. Waukesha County reports 5,213 cases and 70 deaths, while Dane County has registered 5,088 cases and 39 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 728 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's total reached 69,584.

1,767 Minnesotans have now died from the virus, with six being added to the count within the last 24 hours.

There are currently 301 Minnesotans in the hospital due to complications from the virus, with 137 of them severe enough to require care in an intensive care unit.

While case counts have tended to skew toward younger demographics, deaths in the state have been hardest felt by Minnesota's older populations.

Collectively, those 65 and older account for 1,538 or 87% of the state's total 1,767 deaths.

Of the most common forms of exposure to the virus, community transmission - through known contact or unknown - is blamed for nearly 33,299 or 48% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

Exposure for roughly 10,920 cases is unknown. Meanwhile, congregate living facilities account for nearly 9,615 cases.

Hennepin County is reporting the state's highest case count at 21,670, with 866 deaths. This is followed by Ramsey County at 8,594 cases and 285 deaths; and Dakota County at 5,260 cases and 110 deaths.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 information on MDH's website.





The state of Minnesota has set up a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.