Live updates: Tuesday marks one month with Minnesota's mask mandate

The latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Tuesday marks one month since Gov. Tim Walz's statewide mask mandate went into effect to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that it's hard to determine exactly how much impact the mandate has had because there are so many variables. She said, however, that a stabilization in Minnesota's COVID cases lines up with the timing of the mask mandate.

"I think the fact that it helped is pretty clear," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said a month ago, MDH was watching rapidly rising case numbers in Minnesota.

"Compared to where we were concerned that we might be heading a month ago, we're seeing a more stable situation," Malcolm said

MDH reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a typically low day for newly identified cases, and eight additional deaths.

That brings Minnesota's total case count since the pandemic began to 70,707, and 1,779 deaths. Tuesday's new cases came out of a relatively low testing volume of 8,858 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Mondays and Tuesdays tend to produce lower numbers of new cases because of a lower volume of samples tested over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, 312 people are hospitalized due to COVID across the state, and 137 of those patients are in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 continue to grow as the age group with the largest number of cases, with 9,079 confirmed positive tests, well above the next-largest group of 7,217 cases among people ages 25-29.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state with 21,934, followed by Ramsey County with 8,720 cases.

Monday, Aug. 25

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the state has seen "some stability" in both COVID-19 testing and new cases identified since the beginning of the weekend.

On a regular briefing call with media Monday, Malcolm offered a warning that school districts may have to "turn on a dime" with their planned learning models as the COVID-19 pandemic develops - moving among in-person to hybrid to distance learning. She said it is important for school districts to have plans ready for all three.

"We know the school year's not gonna be easy," she said. "This is just a very challenging and fluid environment and we know how hard our school personnel are working to try to be prepared for these multiple models."

Malcolm repeated a call from MDH to students and families to avoid crowds and high-risk settings leading up to the start of the fall school year.

"It's so important to practice social distancing, to wear a mask, to comply with all the public health guidance," she said. "But also to lay low before you go."

MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann reminded people living in multi-unit buildings that masks are required in common areas by Gov. Tim Walz's executive order.

Ehresmann also provided an update on COVID-19 cases among Minnesotans who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier in August, saying that 27 cases have now been identified. Two were employees or volunteers, and 25 were attendees. They are from 24 different households.

Ehresmann said the one person who has been hospitalized so far was released after three days.

"We're a little early for secondary cases," Ehresmann said when asked if any family members had been infected.

Ehresmann responded to questions about COVID-19 cases stemming from protests over George Floyd's death. For comparison, she said 13,418 people were tested in connection with those protests, with 243 of them testing positive. That's a positivity rate of 1.8%.

Ehresmann reacted to reports out of Hong Kong that scientists have confirmed the first case of coronavirus reinfection.

"It's something that we have been I guess waiting for, or at least paying attention, to see if evidence of reinfection does happen," Ehresmann said.

She said that the research shows the man in Hong Kong was indeed infected two different times - and didn't just test positive twice for the same illness.

"Obviously it would have been ideal if there was evidence that infection with COVID produced lifelong immunity," Ehresmann said.

She said the finding is "a little bit of a disappointment" but doesn't necessarily mean a vaccine would not be effective.

"We can have effective vaccination even in a situation where someone can be reinfected, like with influenza," she said. "But this just might change the landscape for what that looks like."

Ehresmann said this is a reminder that having COVID-19 once doesn't mean you don't have to worry about the virus anymore.

"Even if you have had COVID in the past you still need to be attentive to these things because obviously there's this one bit of data, and we expect that there will be more data to come," she said. "This is one case, so we're going to have to continue to see what the data look like over time."

Malcolm said Monday that the numbers suggest the statewide mask mandate has contributed to the stabilization in Minnesota's cases.

"I think the fact that it helped is pretty clear," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said MDH has maintained consistently that masks are not the answer on their own, but should be used as a "tool" along with other mitigation measures.

"Compared to where we were concerned that we might be heading a month ago, we're seeing a more stable situation," Malcolm said. "But we're always careful to say that doesn't mean we can let down our guard."