The latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccination progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, May 25

Moderna says COVID vaccine is safe, effective for kids 12-17

White House: U.S. to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday

Minnesota health officials release first data on child vaccinations

Daily COVID cases hit lowest point in Minnesota since June 2020

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 256 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday, the lowest daily count in nearly a year.

Case numbers tend to be lower early in the week, as weekend testing numbers go down, according to MDH trends. Tuesday's count is the lowest daily number since June 23, 2020, when 245 cases were reported. Cases in general have been trending downward, with daily numbers staying below 1,000 since May 14.

On Tuesday, MDH began to release vaccination data for 12- to 15-year-olds on its website.

The first data comes nearly two weeks after the FDA gave emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to that younger age group.

According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Sunday 60,711 kids ages 12-15 had received at least one vaccine dose, and 107 had their full series. The most recent vaccine data is as of May 23.

Just over 2.86 million Minnesotans have at least one dose, and over 2.5 million have a completed series.

The new data came out as Moderna announced that its COVID vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in kids 12 and up, one more step closer to that vaccine becoming the second approved for that age group.

Monday, May 24

11 a.m.

Minnesota hit another vaccination milestone Monday, surpassing 2.5 million state residents who are considered completely vaccinated after completing their COVID shot series.

Data from the state vaccine dashboard show that as of Saturday (the most recent official numbers available) 2,506,883 residents were fully immunized, 56.8% of those 16 and older. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) does not currently have vaccination numbers for those between ages 12 and 15 available. The dashboard says 2,859,019 people have received at least one dose, just 63.5% of eligible Minnesotans despite a ready supply of vaccine.

Gov. Walz and state health officials are trying to boost those numbers by meeting those who might be hesitant to get vaccinated "where they are," like at tonight's Twins game at Target Field.

There, anyone who gets the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will also get a voucher to another Twins game later in the season. The immunizations are free, and no insurance information is necessary. COVID shots will also be given at Tuesday and Wednesday's home games against the Orioles.

Also Monday, data shared by MDH indicated zero new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving Minnesota's total fatalities from the virus at 7,370 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 469 new infections reported, bringing total cases to 599,234. The new cases are based on results from 12,899 tests (11,539 PCR, 1,360 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a relatively low testing volume, but fairly typical for a Monday report.

The state's largest counties are also where the most COVID activity is being recorded. Hennepin Counties reports a total of 123,816 cases and 1,741 deaths, Ramsey County 51,973 cases and 886 deaths, Dakota County 46,402 cases and 459 deaths, and Anoka County 42,316 cases and 446 fatalities since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

Hospitalizations continue to trend slowly down, with 378 people being treated for COVID across the state on an inpatient basis as of Sunday. Of those patients, 100 are being treated in ICU. The last time ICU numbers were below 100 was on March 29, 2021, when 89 people required ICU care. That was before April's significant spike in both cases and hospitalizations.